Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

20 December 2019

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 20 December 2019, the Company was notified that Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

4,800 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 20 December 2019, at a price of £2.250000 per Ordinary Share;

1,200 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 20 December 2019 at a price of £2.250400 per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Michael Moule holds 26,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736