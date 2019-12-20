Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin 20-Dec-2019 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin DATE: December 20 2019 As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors' resolution dated November 07,2019, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 25,000,000,000 (twenty five billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board's weekly bulletin numbered 2019/70. Authorized Member Decision Date 07.11.2019 Issue Limit 25,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 36897 EQS News ID: 941959 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=941959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

