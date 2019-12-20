Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2019

PR Newswire
20.12.2019 | 18:43
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, December 20

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("Company")
LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 165,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 670.2273 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 4,455,086. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 76,075,240. With effect from 24 December 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 76,075,240. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

20 December 2019

