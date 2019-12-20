Web Presence: Communications Leader Karina Rusk Recognized for Year-Round Volunteer Commitment with Top Nonprofit Organizations

An accomplished broadcast news journalist with decades of contributions, Karina Rusk is dedicated to giving back to the community and continues to have a positive impact on lives through volunteering with numerous nonprofit organizations and outreach programs. Over the years her generous support has benefitted such organizations as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Special Olympics, Kinship Center, CASA, American Cancer Society, the SPCA of Monterey County and the Monterey County Reads program, created by The Panetta Institute for Public Policy.

MONTERAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Over the years, Karina Rusk has demonstrated her value as an experienced communications leader, award-winning healthcare marketing executive, and former broadcast news journalist. She consistently and passionately uses her time and talents to support nonprofits in the region. Based out of Monterey, California, Rusk's current professional work consists of developing strategic communication plans and content for complex organizations and networks. Her expertise encompasses public relations, media relations, government relations, marketing, health and wellness initiatives, and employee engagement.

From 2000 to 2013, Karina Rusk's primary broadcast news career focus was on Silicon Valley, its innovations, company IPOs, dynamic entrepreneurs, business growth, and expanding economy. She also conducted much of her work during this time on the impact the historic recession of 2008 had in the area.

Volunteering and giving back has always been a cornerstone of her work ethic. In 1998, The Volunteer Center of Monterey County honored Karina Rusk with The Rusty Stratton Award, earning her recognition from the California State Senate. Now more than 20 years later, SVMHS is congratulating her as a top performer within the organization for her volunteer efforts.

Besides carving out an extensive career in broadcast news, healthcare marketing and communications strategy, Karina Rusk has also worked as a media coach for high-status clients. Her valuable skill set led her to coach CEOs of major organizations, politicians, and established and rising entrepreneurs. However, many in California recognize her for her volunteerism and charity work as a dedicated advocate and event/fundraising emcee for non-profit organizations.

A respected volunteer contributor at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS), last year, Karina Rusk led the marketing team to new heights, earning ten national healthcare marketing awards. The prior year, under her leadership, the team picked up seven national marketing awards. She has performed hundreds of hours of community service this year with SVMHS, while helping to transform their system wide communications strategy and initiating an intranet that will integrate a network of specialty and primary care clinics, urgent care centers, and a 263-bed acute care hospital.

This year, working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Rusk facilitated sponsorship funding for successful outreach programs and to support the Clubs mission to inspire and empower local youth to realize their full potential to become responsible, healthy, productive, and successful citizens. View Karina Here Volunteering as emcee of the prestigious Youth of the Year event, the nonprofit and generous donors raised $160,000 in one evening, surpassing a fundraising goal to empower underserved youth.

She is a recognizable volunteer with the Monterey County Reads program, created by the Panetta Institute for Public Policy. The Reads program seeks to increase literacy on all levels while the Panetta Institute is dedicated to providing a variety of study opportunities in government, politics and public policy, and sponsors a range of other programs.

She's earned many distinctions for her volunteerism over the years and her commitment continues to benefit the community. Earlier this year, while working with the Monterey County Reads program, Karina Rusk received the Monterey County Reads program Golden Thread Award for five years of consecutive service improving literacy among school children.

