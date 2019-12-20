Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Wishes Clients Well as he Wraps up a Fantastic Year for Chiropractic Care

Detroit metropolitan area chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack thanks clients and fellow healthcare professionals as he wraps up the year.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / From the positive effects of chiropractic care in treating arthritis to ties between chiropractic medicine and improved sleep, Dr. Scott Zack, a primary care provider and chiropractor from Michigan, having also considered the latest trends in practice throughout 2019, reflects on a fantastic year for chiropractic care and wishes his clients well for the New Year.

"This has been a fantastic year for chiropractic care," says Dr. Scott Zack, a chiropractor from the Detroit metropolitan area charter township of West Bloomfield in Oakland County, Michigan, "particularly in the United States, but also elsewhere around the world, too."

Dr. Zack has spoken at length during 2019 on topics including a new bill set to revolutionize chiropractic Medicare coverage and potential plans to include chiropractic treatment under the military's TRICARE program. "The military's TRICARE program is often deemed to represent the gold standard for medical coverage," suggests the Michigan-based chiropractor, "so it's excellent to see chiropractic medicine being considered for inclusion."

Dr. Scott Zack has spent considerable time during the past 12 months sharing a professional insight into chiropractics. The expert has revealed numerous surprising conditions treatable with chiropractics, explained when to see a chiropractor, and reflected on rapid growth in the chiropractic care market while counting down to National Chiropractic Month, held annually each October.

In August, meanwhile, Dr. Zack explored a new American Medical Association study into the efficacy of chiropractic care, before, shortly after, further delving into the so-called Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019, an amendment to the title of the Social Security Act to provide Medicare coverage for physician services furnished by doctors of chiropractic within the scope of their licenses.

More recently, Dr. Scott Zack has this week thanked his many clients and fellow chiropractors for another fantastic year in the field. "Thank you, first and foremost, to my wonderful clients," said the primary care provider. "Thank you, too, to my fellow chiropractors and others from the world of healthcare for continuing to champion this incredible field of medicine," he continues.

"With as many as 80 percent of Americans suffering from severe back or neck pain at some point in their life," adds Dr. Zack, wrapping up, "it's important, as we move into 2020, that we continue to champion the incredible benefits of chiropractic care both in the U.S. and internationally."

