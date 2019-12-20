Web Presence: Attorney James Hardy, from Connecticut, Reflects on Noteworthy Past Trial Victory

Criminal defense attorney James Hardy takes a look back on a noteworthy, not guilty verdict secured in a past trial held in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Praised by clients across the board, Connecticut-based lawyer James Hardy is proud to be among the hardest criminal defense fighters in the state. Two years on, Hardy, a multi-award-winning attorney from the Fairfield County town of Stratford, takes a brief look back on a particular case of note from January 2018.

"In January of 2018, I secured a not guilty verdict in a sexual assault trial in Bridgeport, Connecticut," explains Hardy. The client subsequently posted a review about attorney James Hardy on Avvo.com, where the lawyer has since been recommended for Avvo's highly prestigious Clients' Choice Award. He's also received similar recommendation on Lawyers.com, and, earlier this year, was granted Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion status for 2019.

"I ended up with a complete exoneration in a criminal litigation thanks to hard work put forth by Connecticut attorney James Hardy," remarked the client at the time. "Among many others' professional qualifications, I admire James Hardy's prompt responsiveness, passion, dedication, and competence," they add. "I can truly say, I'd found perfect representation," says Hardy's client, wrapping up their Avvo.com testimonial, titled 'Great Satisfaction,' and in which they rate the Connecticut-based attorney a full five stars.

Just one of more than 100 reviews for James Hardy on the platform, Avvo.com-founded in Seattle, Washington, by tech-savvy lawyer Mark Britton to make legal matters easier, and to help people find a lawyer-is now awash with glowing feedback from attorney Hardy's clients dating back to 2014.

"I was very pleased with the way attorney James Hardy represented me in my criminal case," says his first-ever review on the platform. "I thought all was lost until I was referred to him," they add. "The thing that I appreciated the most about James Hardy," the testimonial continues, "is that he was upfront, honest, and easy to get a hold of."

A total of more than 98 percent of Hardy's clients have rated the Connecticut-based attorney-who achieved a Juris Doctorate, the highest law degree in the United States, from the University of Massachusetts School of Law upon graduation in 2010-five stars, according to Avvo.com.

Today licensed for more than eight years, attorney James Hardy, from Stratford, Connecticut, is proud to offer free consultations to all prospective clients. To find out more, head to https://www.hardylegalct.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570960/Attorney-James-Hardy-from-Connecticut-Reflects-on-Noteworthy-Past-Trial-Victory