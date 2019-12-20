Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) -Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder Cannabis" or the "Company"), an established Canadian cannabis accessory and vape retailer, announces its previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with HighBreed Growth Corp. ("HBGC") has expired pursuant to its terms. Under the MOU signed on September 5, 2019, the parties intended to complete a business combination that would result in a reverse take-over of Spyder Cannabis by HGBGC. Given that the transaction will no longer proceed, the Company does not, at the present time, intend to proceed with a delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company's common shares will resume trading on the TSXV at market open on December 24, 2019

About Spyder

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario, with stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and

