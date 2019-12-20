TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution TRATON SE 18.12.2019 / 14:06 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Name: |TRATON SE | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Street: |Dachauer Str. 641 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Postal code: |80995 | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |City: |München | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80| +------------------------------+--------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+---------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Voluntary group notification with triggered | | |threshold at a subsidiary level only | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang | |Porsche | |Date of birth: 10 May 1943 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. | |Christian Porsche | |Date of birth: 21 March 1974 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. | |Stephanie Porsche-Schröder | |Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand | |Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche | |Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander| |Porsche | |Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton | |Porsche | |Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand | |Oliver Porsche | |Date of birth: 13 March 1961 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark | |Philipp Porsche | |Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander | |Porsche | |Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine | |Porsche | |Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter| |Porsche | |Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell | |Porsche | |Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise | |Kiesling | |Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ |Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche | |Date of birth: 03 March 1996 | +-----------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. +---------------------------------+ |VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.| +---------------------------------+ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |13 Dec 2019| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-----------+---------+---------+--------+------------+ | | % of| % of|Total of|Total number| | | voting| voting| both in| of voting| | | rights| rights| %| rights| | | attached| through| (7.a. +| pursuant to| | |to shares|instrumen| 7.b.)|Sec. 41 WpHG| | |(total of| ts| | | | | 7.a.)|(total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-----------+---------+---------+--------+------------+ |New | 89.72 %| 0.00 %| 89.72 %| 500000000| +-----------+---------+---------+--------+------------+ |Previous | 88.50 %| 1.50 %| 90.00 %| /| |notificatio| | | | | |n | | | | | +-----------+---------+---------+--------+------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+---------+----------+---------+---------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+---------+----------+---------+---------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+---------+----------+---------+---------+ |DE000TRAT0N7| 0| 448623725| 0 %| 89.72 %| +------------+---------+----------+---------+---------+ |*Total* | 448623725 | 89.72 % | +------------+---------+----------+---------+---------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +-------+-------------+-----------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration or|Exercise or| Voting| Voting| |instrum|maturity date|conversion | rights|rights in| |ent | |period | absolute| %| +-------+-------------+-----------+---------+---------+ | | | | | %| +-------+-------------+-----------+---------+---------+ | | |*Total* | | %| +-------+-------------+-----------+---------+---------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +------+----------+---------+---------+-------+-------+ |Type |Expiration|Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |of |or |or |physical | rights| rights| |instru|maturity |conversio|settlemen|absolut| in %| |ment |date |n period |t | e| | +------+----------+---------+---------+-------+-------+ | | | | | | %| +------+----------+---------+---------+-------+-------+ | | | |*Total* | | %| +------+----------+---------+---------+-------+-------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+---------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is | | |not controlled nor does it control any other | | |undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) | | |an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with| | |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal | | |entity: | +-+---------------------------------------------------+ +-----------------+------------+---------+------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of| Total of| | | rights (if| voting| both (if at| | | at least 3%| rights| least 5% or| | | or more)| through| more)| | | |instrumen| | | | |ts (if at| | | | | least 5%| | | | | or more)| | +-----------------+------------+---------+------------+ |Dr. Wolfgang | %| %| %| |Porsche, Dr. Dr. | | | | |Christian | | | | |Porsche, | | | | |Dipl.-Design. | | | | |Stephanie | | | | |Porsche-Schröder,| | | | |Ferdinand Rudolf | | | | |Wolfgang Porsche,| | | | |Felix Alexander | | | | |Porsche, Gerhard | | | | |Anton Porsche, | | | | +-----------------+------------+---------+------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT)