Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Ridley Park Capital Inc. ("RPC") announces that it has acquired 6,610,238 common shares of Prime City One Capital Corp. ("Prime City") from Gravitas Financial Inc. at a price of $0.015 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $100,000 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, RPC did not own or control, directly or indirectly, any common shares of Prime City. Following the Acquisition, RPC now directly owns 6,610,238 common shares, or approximately 54.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prime City.

RPC acquired the common shares of Prime City for investment purposes and may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of securities of Prime City, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report by RPC pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by RPC, please refer to Prime City's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

