Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Daniel J. Russell announces today that on December 20, 2019 he acquired ownership of 1,000,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Synex International Inc. (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 2.53% of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Issuer (the "Acquisition"), after giving effect to the Offering (as defined herein).

The Purchased Shares were acquired from the Issuer as part of a private placement transaction (the "Offering") at a price of C$0.20 per Purchased Share for a total purchase price of C$200,000 in cash.

Prior to the Acquisition, Daniel J. Russell owned, or had control or direction over, 19,464,300 common shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 51.35% of issued and outstanding Common Shares. After the Acquisition, Daniel J. Russell owns, or has control of direction over, 20,464,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 51.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Daniel J. Russell acquired the Shares for investment purposes. Daniel J. Russell may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Issuer.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning

System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

The Issuer's head office is located at 400 - 1444 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6G 2Z4. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report required under Canadian provincial

securities legislation, a copy of which has also been filed on www.sedar.com, please contact:

Daniel J. Russell

524 Locust Street

Burlington, Ontario L7S 1V2

Telephone: 905-646-7545

