Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) (the "Company") today announced the resignation earlier this month of Ron Bedard from the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Bedard has accepted a position with a new company, which company prohibits his participation on external boards. As such, he was required to resign his position as a director of Jaguar.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

