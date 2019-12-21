Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Files PEA Technical Report for Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project ("PEA"), located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The results of the PEA were previously announced in the Company's news release dated November 7, 2019. A copy of the PEA is also located on the Eskay Creek project page of the Company's website.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip and Eskay Creek mines. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

