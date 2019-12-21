Certified FinTech Analyst Institute Released FinTech Knowledge & Curriculum System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2019 / Financial technology (Fintech) used to describe new technology that seeks to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. A new FinTech knowledge and curriculum system has been announced by the Certified FinTech Analyst Institute recently.

The Certified FinTech Analyst (CFTA) Institute was founded by professional financial industry alumni from Washington and Webster Universities. Training FinTech professionals in artificial intelligence generation is the aim of this organization. CFTA officially launched a global certification system in June 2019. CFTA holder indicates those who have mastered FinTech with business/financial analyst identity.

Eligibility of Certified FinTech Analyst (CFTA)

The CFTA Institute operates globally and promotes financial specialists to obtain FinTech skills.

To register for the CFTA, a candidate must:

Have a financial background with a bachelor's degree, or be in the final year of completing a bachelor's degree

Have 24 years of full-time work experience in the financial industry or have passed CFTA or FRM LEVEL I exam

Have an international travel passport or ID number in specific countries

Must complete CFTA courses

Candidates must also pass all three levels of the CFTA exam. The CFTA Institute holds an exam in each level twice a year, in June and December. All three level exams are online and will be held in English and local languages.

CFTA Curriculum & Exam

CFTA exam & courses involve all the necessary skills for a financial analyst who is under this innovative generation, including computer programming (python), data processing and AI application in the financial area.

Level I exam: contains Python Programming, Database Technology and Application, Statistics in Python Application, FinTech in Economics, Analysis and Programming in Financial Statements.

Level II exam: consists of Quantitative System Design, Application of FinTech in Company Financial, Application of FinTech in investment, 1st part.

Level III exam: consists of Data Analysis and Application, Application of FinTech in Investment, part two, Application of FinTech in Risk Management and FinTech Advanced Application (block-chain, machine writing, NLP etc.)

It aims to help financial employees in their daily jobs with technology, rather than training IT specialists. Once a candidate completes all three levels of exams, they will become a member of the CFTA Institute.

Benefits

Firstly Candidates' personal skills in the financial market, including market analysis, investment research, quantitative trading and risk management etc, could be improved by studying CFTA courses. CFTA holders will have wider range of choices when selecting jobs.

So far, there are no FinTech specialist training courses/certifications in the market except CFTA. This gives CFTA members the first-mover advantage in the FinTech training market.

Lastly, according to our research in the human resource market, FinTech specialists or employees who have FinTech skills are offered a more than fifty percent higher salary than traditional finance offers. A candidate who possesses IT skills also has an advantage when competing with other candidates in the job-seeking process.

Difficulties

Learning IT skills is time-consuming, so people tend to abandon it easily. The CFTA is not a path of transfer from just any other jobs to the financial industry, since a financial background is requested. Additionally, CFTA is not well-known, since FinTech is a relatively new area. Therefore, employers may not value this certification on candidates' resumes.

Activities

According to CFTA institute, the Level I online curriculum will be open to college students and available on the free open course platform, Mooc. Students who have a major in finance, accounting and management will be eligible to apply for this free curriculum.

