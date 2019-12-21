Enzymatica's CEO Resigns

Enzymatica's CEO Fredrik Lindberg will resign after having accepted an offer from a private pharmaceutical company that does not compete wih Enzymatica. Fredrik Lindberg will remain with Enzymatica until summer and act as CEO during the term of notice. The Board of Directors will as soon as possible initiate the recruitment for a new CEO.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fredrik has received an attractive offer which was difficult to resist. Since Fredrik assumed the role as CEO of Enzymatica in 2015, the company has evolved in an impressive way and is well positioned for a continued international expansion. We are very grateful for Fredrik's efforts and wish him all luck in his new position," says Bengt Baron, Chairman of Enzymatica.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14.00 CET on 21 December, 2019.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily

conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

