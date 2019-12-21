Internet Marketing Company: How To Stay Safe During This Christmas

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com (http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types and money saving tips.

Statistics show that drivers are 22% more likely to be involved in a car collision around Christmas. The reasons are simple to understand: more cars on the roads and numerous flashy billboards. Repairing a new car is really expensive since new models come equipped with all sorts of sensors and expensive technology. Drivers who want to avoid being involved in an accident should follow these tips:

Avoid tailgating . Usually, drivers should follow the "3-4 seconds", meaning that they should keep 3-4 seconds distance from the car ahead. During winter drivers should add extra space and maintain 8 to 10 seconds of distance from the car in front. Keep this in mind when approaching a parking lot near a hypermarket/mall.

Adapt driving style to weather conditions . Speed limits are based on perfect road conditions. In winter driving conditions, going 65 mph on the highway is really risky. Reduce speed to a safer limit. Also, do not be stressed by a driver behind you who is tailgating or flashing his lights. Think at your safety first. If necessary, pull to the side of the road to let the driver pass.

Pay extra attention to parking lots . Parking lots are more dangerous than one may think. Pay extra care to the surrounding traffic when parking near a mall or hypermarket. This time of the year malls and hypermarkets are under assault by frantic shoppers. And not all of them are good drivers. Some of them may even be distracted by all sorts of billboards and TV screens.

Avoid using cruise control . Deactivate cruise control when driving on a road covered with ice or snow. If the vehicle loses traction on a patch of ice, cruise control will accelerate to try to maintain speed. In many cases, the driver will lose control and the car will collide with another vehicle or a structure.

Check batteries, fluids, and tires . Do not venture outside without inspecting the car first. Make sure that the battery is not near-depletions, the tires have a consistent thread and the liquids are at acceptable levels. Also, check if all the lights are working properly.

"Winter can be a challenge even for veteran drivers. Check our website for more winter-driving tips," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

