A very strong week for our ATX. News came from voestalpine, Sanochemia, Atrium, Zumtobel, ams, Andritz, AT&S, Kapsch TrafficCom, Semperit, Lenzing, Pierer Mobility and Valneva. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,33% to 3.210,27 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 16,92%. Up to now there were 130 days with a positive and 119 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,76% away, from the low 16,92%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,29%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,11%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 7,83% in front of Kapsch TrafficCom 5,92% and Rosenbauer 4,99%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -7,42% in front of Semperit -3,45% and Porr -3,42%. Further highlights this week: Erste Group for 5 ...

