Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, world market leader for wood-based cellulosic fibers, and Duratex, the largest producer of industrialized wood panels in the southern hemisphere, announce that they will build a 500,000 t dissolving wood pulp plant in the State of Minas Gerais, near Sao Paulo (Brazil). The start-up is planned for the first half of 2022. In the joint venture, Lenzing holds a 51 percent, Duratex a 49 percent stake. The expected industrial CAPEX will be approx. USD 1.3 bn (based on current exchange rates and customary tax refunds). The project is financed through long-term debt. The corresponding financing contracts are expected to be concluded at the end of the first quarter of 2020.Lenzing: weekly performance: -1.05% Pierer Mobility: The supervisory board of Pierer Mobility ...

