SSA Public Relations: 2019 Represents Significant Portfolio Growth For Trousdale Ventures, LLC

Private Investment Firm Led By Phillip Sarofim Adds Nine Companies To Its Portfolio And Leads New Investment Rounds For Another Three Companies

AUSTIN, TX / BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2019 / Trousdale Ventures, LLC (www.trousdalevc.com), a privately-held investment company with offices in Austin and Los Angeles, wraps up 2019 with the addition of nine growth companies to its portfolio along with the leading of new investment rounds for another three existing companies. "2019 marks a year of substantial portfolio growth for Trousdale Ventures, with investment in companies that range from seed stage to those having achieved impressive brand recognition. Each of our portfolio companies share in common highly motivated and deeply committed management, and unique products and services that will change lives for the better," said Phillip Sarofim, Chief Executive Officer.

Phillip Sarofim, CEO Trousdale Ventures, LLC

New to the Trousdale Ventures investment portfolio are innovative companies at the leading edge of technology, clean energy and consumer products, including:

SkinTè - An innovative beauty and wellness beverage, SkinTè is offered in multiple flavors specially formulated with a combination of collagen, super herbs, and real brewed teas to promote daily well-being.

Glas¯™ - Raising industry standards to new levels, Glas¯™ is an award-winning, internationally recognized retailer of premium e-liquid and devices for legal vaping use with a reputation for maintaining the highest levels of integrity, quality and customer service. Its mission is to enhance peoples' lives, self-esteem and confidence and convert existing smokers to a reduced-risk product that will improve the general health of the smoking population.

KITU Super Coffee - A burgeoning brand that is impacting the retail beverage category, KITU Super Coffee boasts a coffee, creamer and expresso delivering a delicious blend of sugar-free, lactose-free, soy-free and gluten-free real ingredients for all day energy.

KEY Concierge - KEY created the first concierge and hospitality marketplace. To address the current gap in the short-term rental industries, KEY delivers localized, hotel-like services and amenities to travelers along with hospitality and up-leveling services to both property managers and hosts.

Passport Global Foods - A leading national cultural food producer-distributor, Passport Global Foods was originally founded in 1978 and is recognized industry-wide as a premier provider of quality snack and mealtime traditional favorites with a contemporary touch distributed to hundreds of grocery, club and retail accounts throughout the country.

Collective Labs - - Introducing a bold, new approach to hair loss, Collective Laboratories combines rare ingredients from nature with advanced science to create a breakthrough formula for stimulating growth and preserving thickness for the fullest head of hair possible.

Open Lending - Open Lending provides automated lending services to financial institutions. Its flagship product, the Lenders Protection Program, is a unique auto lending program for direct and indirect loans that provides a powerful and safe way for lenders to increase near and non-prime auto loan volumes and yields without adding risk to their loan portfolio.

ManifestSeven - Formerly known as MJIC, ManifestSeven is the first integrated, omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. Spanning the state of California, ManifestSeven services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain and also has its own growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations.

Selina - A travel, lifestyle and hospitality platform for the digital nomad; Selina has built a global network of destinations that connect locals and travelers with unique, immersive, purpose-filled and unforgettable hospitality experiences, matched with the technological amenities befitting a true digital nomad.

In addition to investment companies added in 2019 to the Trousdale Ventures portfolio, the firm has also led financing rounds for three of its existing portfolio companies, including Hive 9, Yellowbird Sauce, and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Hive9, an Austin-based provider of B2B marketing solutions, is a leader and innovator in Marketing Performance Management, helping enhance the financial operations, strategic alignment and business performance of each client's marketing program. Yellowbird Sauce is a favorite at top retailers and restaurants nationwide celebrated for its superior spicy condiments that are filled with flavor and packed with real farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to offer a deliciously thicker and smoother consistency. Good Shepherd Entertainment is a top-ranked global video game publisher and marketing force behind many of the biggest IP's from the gaming industry's most prolific developers.

In addition, KITU Super Coffee, Trousdale Ventures and global investment firm Skyview Capital, LLC invested in KITU Super Coffee in 2018. The energy-boosting beverage line boasting a coffee, creamer and expresso delivering a delicious blend of sugar-free, lactose-free, soy-free and gluten-free real ingredients for all day energy, continues its impressive growth online as well as with prestigious retailers nationwide.

Founder and CEO Phillip Sarofim established the firm with an extensive background in corporate investment, business development and mergers and acquisitions. He takes an active role in helping grow portfolio companies as a member of the Advisory Board or Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Directors for Yellowbird Foods, Passport Global Foods, Glas¯™ and Good Shepherd Entertainment. Sarofim also serves on the Advisory Boards of Trousdale portfolio companies EQTainment and Ostendo. Sarofim also serves outside of the direct Trousdale Ventures portfolio on the Advisory Boards of Unicorn Ventures and Skyview Capital, LLC. Unicorn Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on providing seed funding to early-to-mid stage companies and Skyview Capital, LLC is a global independent investment firm, which ranks among Trousdale Ventures' key strategic investment partners.

About Trousdale Ventures: Trousdale Ventures, LLC (https://trousdalevc.com/) is a privately held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby. Its portfolio encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, food manufacturing, lifestyle, consumer and child development products.

