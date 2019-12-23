Paragon ID: Paragon ID technology under the Christmas tree !

ISKN has chosen Paragon ID's contactless technology for a new gaming platform designed to enhance children's development and education while they are having fun. The platform has been launched in partnership with world-leading gaming company Bandai Namco Entertainment

At the heart of this project is a shared vision and desire on the part of ISKN, STMicroelectronics and Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID) to promote and develop the concept of enhanced interaction experiences.

tori ™ is a 360° platform dedicated to the development of the child and which is based on a new type of interaction with the digital world, mixing physical actions and digital and providing a whole new experience of active pedagogy, based on the combined pleasures of learning and playing.

To create this innovative platform, ISKN has supplemented its "core" expertise, based on 60 years of R&D in magnetometry within CEA LETI, with the NFC technology of Paragon ID. The association of the two technologies creates a "digital mirror play" or "digital twinning" experience, reproducing in the digital world (on screen) the actions of the child using the accessories supplied with the game, i.e. spaceship, catapult and magic wand.

The design and development of this game with the ISKN teams was an opportunity for Paragon ID to broaden the fields of application of this know-how and to participate with ISKN in a disruptive and innovative technology which combines - instead of opposing - physical and digital experiences.

As we approach the holiday period of the end of 2019, the timing could not have been better!

Clem Garvey, CEO of Paragon ID, says:

« We are proud to work in close collaboration with ISKN, STMicroelectronics and other partners who share our conviction that we have a vocation to combine physical and digital experiences to create "augmented interactions". The tori ™ platform is just one example of an enhanced experience that is created when the physical and digital worlds come together in such interaction. In the coming year, we look forward to seeing many more applications of this technology emerge from the wonderful technology within ISKN. »

Jean-Luc Vallejo, CEO of ISKN, says:

« We were convinced, more than 5 years ago, that we were at the dawn of a paradigm shift where the real world and the digital world were going to merge to become one, a fusion that would disrupt interactions with the digital world to deliver a new experience, a new type of richer, simpler interaction.

"ISKN quickly set itself the ambition of recreating the emotion that comes with the use of real and authentic objects, in the digital world, for an ever richer experience, an ambition that is at the origin, today, of new offers that combine physical and digital elements for new and unparalleled experiences.

tori illustrates this ambition perfectly, through a new experience of active pedagogy combining physical and digital.

The strategic partnership with Paragon ID and STMicroelectronics has taken us a step further in the experience, which we offer today, allowing to recognize, differentiate, and authenticate the different accessories used by the child, in his adventure of "phygital" active pedagogy. A key feature in the "augmented interaction" universe.

We are very proud, today, to join forces with renowned industrialists, such as Paragon ID and STMicroelectronics, in this conquest of the world of "augmented interaction" which foreshadows new unprecedented opportunities linked to "Creative Transformation" of "traditional" industries. »

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Track & Trace and Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of AmaTech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €.1.1 billion and more than 7,500 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

