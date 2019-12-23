The outlook for growth in Vietnam's renewables sector is positive, writes Daine Loh, research analyst at Fitch Solutions. And the solar segment is one of the key drivers of this impressive growth. Vietnam still has substantial untapped solar power potential. Coupled with an increasingly supportive regulatory environment, and an expected surge in electricity consumption over the next decade, the country's renewables sector is poised for a new dawn. And this will bring substantial opportunities for investors.From pv magazine 12/2019 Vietnam is set for a surge in power demand and consumption over ...

