The European Green Deal needs better and longer-lasting products, and that includes solar panels, says ECOS, the environmental NGO specialising in ecodesign and standardisation. The new European Commission has just revealed their plans for the planet - the European Green Deal sets ambitious objectives in various sectors to make the EU climate neutral by 2050. In practice, this means no net emission of greenhouse gases in 2050, a vision already developed in the long-term strategy "Clean Planet for all 2050" adopted in 2018. Energy efficiency, large scale electrification and uptake of renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...