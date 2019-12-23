



MELBOURNE, Dec 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade Global Pty Ltd, a Melbourne-based Forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, has been crowned Fastest Growing Broker Australia for 2019.This award was given by International Business Magazine which recognises brokers that have the most significant growth in the year based on criteria such as achievements, past performance, growth, risk management, sustainability, and more.It is, in fact, Mitrade's first award received after the massive restructure of the team and resources in 2019, showing that the team's efforts and perseverance of the past year have paid off."We are humbly honoured to receive this award for our dedicated service to the global trading community, especially in Australia. This is a great achievement and gives encouragement to our team, showing that we are on the right track in providing quality service to our clients. In the future, we strive to keep bringing a better and more simplified trading experience to potential traders across the globe." said Ms Laura Lin, CEO of Mitrade Global Pty Ltd.Since Mitrade's proprietary platform was launched in 2019, the company saw an increase of approximately 40,000 users from around the world. Being one of the few in the industry with a self-developed trading platform, Mitrade's app and WebTrader were embraced by the majority.Currently, there are close to 100 financial instruments including Forex, Commodities, and Indices on Mitrade. Behind the platform is a team of finance veterans and technology experts with a deep understanding of investors' needs, striving to provide unrivalled trading conditions to its customers.On top of this Fastest Growing Broker award, Mitrade is also nominated by Forex-Awards.com for the Best Mobile Trading Platform, the winner to be announced in early 2020.OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Website: https://www.mitrade.com/For media inquiry, please contact Ms Anthia Au at anthia.au@mitrade.com.About MitradeMitrade Global Pty Ltd, the innovative Melbourne based OTC derivatives online trading broker, operates its business under the regulation of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) (AFSL 398528). With a mission to make trading simplified, Mitrade provides a self-developed trading platform and nearly 100 markets with assets include FX, commodities, and indices that best suit investors' needs from all over the world.Source: Mitrade Global Pty LtdCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.