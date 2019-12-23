Walcom Group Ltd - Board Change

23 December 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom" or "the Company")

Board Change

Walcom announces that Yong Chian Tan has informed the Company that he intends to step down as a director of the Company, with effect from 1 January 2020.

The Board of Walcom would like to express its gratitude to YC for his valuable contribution and hard work for the Company over the years and wishes him well for the future.

The Company remains in discussions with Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, regarding the provision of a loan to help stabilise the Company's working capital position. A further announcement will be made prior to the end of December 2019.

