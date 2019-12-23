Anzeige
23.12.2019
Walcom Group Ltd - Board Change

PR Newswire

London, December 23

23 December 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Board Change

Walcom announces that Yong Chian Tan has informed the Company that he intends to step down as a director of the Company, with effect from 1 January 2020.

The Board of Walcom would like to express its gratitude to YC for his valuable contribution and hard work for the Company over the years and wishes him well for the future.

The Company remains in discussions with Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, regarding the provision of a loan to help stabilise the Company's working capital position. A further announcement will be made prior to the end of December 2019.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
Jessie Chan (Deputy Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and broker)
David Hart / Asha Chotai		+44 20 3328 5656
