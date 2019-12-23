NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

23rdDecember 2019

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("the Racecourse" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that the Mr Erik Penser, a non-executive director of the Company has disposed of 302,327 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") on 3rdDecember 2019 at a price of GBP 7.75 per Share and such Shares were acquired by Compton Beauchamp Estates Limited, a company controlled by Mr Erik Penser.

Accordingly, the aggregate shareholdings in the Company held by Mr Erik Penser and Compton Beauchamp Estates Limited, is unchanged, being 1,370,400 (40.93% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Further details are set out below in relation to the disposal of the Shares by Mr Erik Penser.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON DISPOSAL DATE NUMBER OF SHARES DISPOSED PRICE RECEIVED PER SHARE (£) RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person) Nils Wilhelm Erik Penser 03/12/19 302,327 £7.75 1,370,400

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nils Wilhelm Erik Penser 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Newbury Racecourse Plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares Identification code GB0002910429 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) GBP 7.75 Volume(s) 302,327 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 302,327



GBP 7.75 Price e) Date of the transaction 03/12/19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue