PR Newswire
23.12.2019 | 11:07
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 23

23rdDecember 2019

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("the Racecourse" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that the Mr Erik Penser, a non-executive director of the Company has disposed of 302,327 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") on 3rdDecember 2019 at a price of GBP 7.75 per Share and such Shares were acquired by Compton Beauchamp Estates Limited, a company controlled by Mr Erik Penser.

Accordingly, the aggregate shareholdings in the Company held by Mr Erik Penser and Compton Beauchamp Estates Limited, is unchanged, being 1,370,400 (40.93% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Further details are set out below in relation to the disposal of the Shares by Mr Erik Penser.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONDISPOSAL DATENUMBER OF SHARES DISPOSEDPRICE RECEIVED PER SHARE (£)RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
Nils Wilhelm Erik Penser03/12/19302,327£7.751,370,400

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNils Wilhelm Erik Penser
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNewbury Racecourse Plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB0002910429
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) GBP 7.75Volume(s) 302,327
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
302,327

GBP 7.75
  • Price
e)Date of the transaction03/12/19
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of contactClaire Spencer
Telephone+44 (0)1635 40015
Date of notification2019-12-23
