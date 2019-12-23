Bark Partners AB's Ownership in EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB has today been informed by four of its Partners - Conni Jonsson, Thomas von Koch, Harry Klagsbrun and Per Franzén - that they have formed a company called Bark Partners AB to which they will transfer, at respective acquisition cost, the majority of their shares in EQT AB. Bark Partners AB will, after the transfer, own in total 15.2 percent and become the second largest shareholder in EQT AB.

EQT AB has also been informed by Bark Partners AB that their ownership is long-term and that the company assumes responsibility for the lock-up commitments the four owners individually had on the shares to be transferred, and that the four owners through their ownership via the jointly owned company will strive at securing EQT's culture which has been developed over a long time, as well as support EQT's long-term strategy.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With a strong brand and distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.

EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a unique value creation approach and thematic investment strategy, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 41 billion in assets under management across 20 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 15 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 675 employees.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes entities advising EQT funds as well as general partners and fund managers of EQT funds.

