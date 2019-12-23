San Clemente, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - Swift Engineering is selected to be the key partner for the airframe design and build of the Sikorsky Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competitive prototype.









RAIDER X



To view an enhanced version of RAIDER X, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6823/50986_figure1enhanced.jpg

"We are proud to highlight Swift Engineering as one of our flagship, non-traditional defense contractors, providing design and construction of the fuselage for the FARA CP," said Tim Malia, Sikorsky's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Director.

"Swift utilizes cutting-edge engineering, and composite fabrication techniques first derived from its work in the race car industry and subsequently adapted to the aerospace market. Swift's ability to leverage this capability to generate rapid, iterative prototypes is best-in-class from Sikorsky's perspective," adds Malia.

The Sikorsky-Swift partnership is leveraging digital transformation and model-based design concepts under an agile process. This accelerates the development and build of the RAIDER X, which Sikorsky is offering in the US Army FARA competition.

"Sikorsky has once again assembled a remarkable team leveraging their proven X2 Technology. We are proud to partner with them to demonstrate this remarkable capability to the US Army," says Rick Heise, President of Swift Engineering, Inc.

"Our track record for developing high-value, complex, innovative systems, efficiently and significantly faster than other suppliers, were determining factors in Sikorsky's decision to engage us again. We are excited to be working together to push the boundaries of innovation," adds Heise.

Swift Engineering will support the design and development of the airframe structure from its design studio and manufacturing facility in San Clemente, California.

About Swift Engineering

Swift Engineering is an innovation company based in San Clemente, California, that specializes in solving complex problems for sophisticated clients. A leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of unmanned systems, helicopters, spacecraft, submarines, robotics, and advanced composites for military and commercial applications, Swift has been globally recognized for creating high impact solutions. The team's passion and talents for fueling the next generation of intelligent systems and advanced vehicles have made Swift a dominant force across numerous industries.

Contact:

Samantha McDermott

SMcDermott@SwiftEngineering.com

+1 (760) 671-0071

Related Images

raider-x.jpg

RAIDER X

Related Links

Swift Engineering

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50986