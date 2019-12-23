PeopleStrong Acquires Qilo to Strengthen its Talent Management Offering

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, the leading Work and HR Tech company in Asia, announced the acquisition of Qilo, a SaaS performance management product that enables CXOs to drive business outcomes and create a high-performance culture by aligning people-performance to business strategy. With this acquisition, PeopleStrong's already comprehensive HR Technology suite, which currently serves 300+ enterprises across Asia, through its Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, and Talent Management offering, will get further strengthened. Today, over 800 thousand users from enterprises like Aditya Birla Capital, Singlife, True Corp, Amara raja group, Chola Finance, Future Group, and Vmart experiencing the new code of work with PeopleStrong. Qilo is the third acquisition by the company in the last two years.

Speaking on occasion, Sandeep Chaudhry, President and Board Member, PeopleStrong, shared, "Managing performance & productivity is a top priority for a CEO and a key expectation from the CHRO. With Qilo, we will help our clients simplify and measure strategy execution and align individual performance to business outcomes across all levels."

Qilo is an Agile Business Performance Management Platform, incorporated in July 2015. Co-founded by Arun Verma, Vikram Kohli, and Vipul Mathur, the company caters to leading brands across industries. Steel1, SmartWorks, Chumbak, and Cardekho are the few brands that are experiencing the benefits of aligning organisation's vision and strategy to people-performance. With Qilo, CXOs get a simple way to ensure that their strategic plans are executed in the right manner to deliver business outcomes. The addition of Qilo to the PeopleStrong's product suite will provide these benefits to their customers and enhance their talent management capabilities.

According to Vipul Mathur, Co-Founder, Qilo, "We are delighted to be joining Team PeopleStrong. It is very rare that the vision of two organizations and products gets aligned, which is what happened in our case. We are super excited towards creating a larger impact for enterprises globally."

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Saha, Founding Member, and Chief Technology Officer, PeopleStrong, shared, "The new code of work would require enterprises to adopt apps that are not only seamlessly connected but can help people achieve more in everything they do. We at PeopleStrong with our comprehensive suite of Work and HR Tech products are constantly striving to create this ecosystem, and with Qilo joining in, the journey ahead would be all the more exciting."

