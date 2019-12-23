Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Frankfurt
23.12.19
09:15 Uhr
9,644 Euro
-0,018
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,656
9,710
13:57
9,666
9,710
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A9,644-0,19 %