First Choice Auto Glass: Top Auto Glass Repair and Installation Company Opens a New Location in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / First Choice Auto Glass, a glass repair and windshield replacement company, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in West Columbia, SC. Their entire team is excited and thrilled to announce that they are now open for business and are equipped to serve West Columbia residents with all of their auto glass repair needs.

The auto glass repair Columbia SC company understands everyone's auto glass needs repairing or even replacement under various cases. The glass might get a chip, or crack and may need replacing by a local family-owned company. No matter what a vehicle owner faces, they can go to First Choice Auto Glass for all their glass repair and replacement options.

First Choice Auto Glass is a locally owned and family-run auto glass repair and replacement company. They take pride in having established a reputation of being home of Legendary Service throughout the Midlands.

What makes this company unique from other services is that they are a preferred provider on every insurance network. Their team of professionals can file their customer's insurance claims for them. What's more, they also provide competitive costs on cash quotes as required. They only purchase factory approved, allowing their customers to be confident that the same quality was placed in their vehicle when it was first made.

According to Joyce Russ, the founder of the company, they have been able to stay open and develop throughout the years because they concentrate on presenting a professional level of service. "Our huge success can be associated to the fact that since we opened our doors in 2002, we have strived to offer exceptional service. We offer the highest quality of glass for every automobile. Our team is very excited to serve the residents of West Columbia."

Their windshield replacement in Columbia SC service offers a wide array of other auto glass services too. This includes Side View Mirrors, Auto Glass Repair, Auto Glass Replacement, Certification, Convenient Mobile Service, and Written Lifetime Warranty.

First Choice Auto Glass is now prepared to take care of their customer's auto glass needs in West Columbia, including back glass, vent glass, quarter glass, door glass, repairs, and auto glass replacement.

About First Choice Auto Glass

First Choice Auto Glass is a family-owned and operated business established in 2002. Joyce Russ founded the company along with her husband Wayne and their daughter. Since then, the company has built a reputation for superior quality glass repairs, installations, and maintenances. Compared to other small companies in the area, First Choice has established a robust business that aims to serve its customers today and into the future.

