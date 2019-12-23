WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 31, 2019 on the teleconference.

To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 4254706.

A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 4254706, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

