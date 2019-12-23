Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C4K0 ISIN: CA3564552048 Ticker-Symbol: FR4N 
Tradegate
20.12.19
13:31 Uhr
0,045 Euro
+0,012
+36,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,026
0,040
15:33
0,026
0,039
15:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FREEGOLD VENTURES
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED0,045+36,92 %