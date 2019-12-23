YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter 2019

Quarterly revenue up 95.0% year over year to $1,718,439

Nine-month revenue up 170.7% or $3,275,481 to $5,193,957 year over year

Net quarterly loss down 94.1% or $5,944,463 to $370,655 year over year

Geographic footprint increased to eight US Rideshare Rentals locations through Q3

$10.5M IPO proceeds used to reduce corporate debt and accelerate both vehicle deployment and geographic footprint growth to 12 cities as of December, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our November IPO and subsequent public announcements represent the most recent data; however, the September quarter-end has important highlights including increased gross margins and year-over-year growth." Commented Jon Rosen, CEO. "We're pleased with the acceleration of auto inventory enabled by our Initial Public Offering in November. The IPO significantly reduced our debt and allowed us to generate valuable operating capital to rapidly acquire and deploy vehicles. We have a simple, strategic business model serving a massive and growing gig-economy. We operate with strong unit economics supporting robust demand among rideshare and delivery drivers." He added, "We expect the optimization of our balance sheet from the IPO to fuel near-term US footprint expansion, increase vehicle inventories, approach profitability and lead the market in 2020."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Increase in revenue due to additional cars in fleet

Gross margin improved to 38% compared to 28% for the third quarter of 2018 due to fleet mix optimization and demand-driven pricing

Additional revenues and higher gross margin led to lower net quarterly loss

Deployment of vehicles into 8 key US geographical markets

Pre-IPO 350 vehicle rental fleet size with an approximate 40% gross margins per transaction

Additional

YayYo recently opened offices in Miami, Dallas, Hoboken, Seattle, Chicago and San Diego

YayYo completed a post-IPO acquisition of a rental fleet extending the company's reach to the New Jersey ridesharing market.

The company diversified its lease partners to include United MileFleet and LMP Automotive Holdings. The partnership with LMP also included fleet sourcing, adding to the company's vehicle diversity and faster, regional availability of cars for our rental fleet.

Our operations are organized into rideshare operations and fleet management.

Rideshare

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets..

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.

YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

## Financial Tables to Follow ##

YAYYO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 81,340 $ 277,444 Accounts receivable 78,643 - Prepaid expenses 107,506 108,900 Total current assets 267,489 386,344 Equipment, net 4,881 5,092 Leased assets, net 4,125,845 5,115,117 Deferred offering costs 93,000 66,500 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,491,215 $ 5,573,053 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 325,928 $ 719,386 Accrued expenses 770,084 494,066 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $42,351 and $72,211) 3,631,478 2,617,970 Finance lease obligations, current 1,358,002 1,562,651 Total current liabilities 6,085,492 5,394,073 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 1,147,409 2,227,496 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,232,901 7,621,569 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 26,802,803 and 26,718,676 shares issued and outstanding 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 19,867,551 19,193,151 Accumulated deficit (22,609,264 ) (21,241,694 ) Total stockholders' deficit (2,741,686 ) (2,048,516 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 4,491,215 $ 5,573,053

YAYYO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,718,439 $ 881,061 $ 5,193,957 $ 1,918,476 Cost of revenue 1,067,373 632,681 3,111,614 1,360,305 Gross profit 651,066 248,380 2,082,343 558,171 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 80,039 34,500 182,645 125,995 Product development - - - 9,699 General and administrative expenses 761,151 1,687,231 2,221,962 5,660,146 Impairment of leased assets - 732,000 - 732,000 Loss on the settlement of debt - - 252,900 - Total operating expenses 841,190 2,453,731 2,657,507 6,527,840 Loss from operations (190,124 ) (2,205,351 ) (575,164 ) (5,969,669 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (180,531 ) (4,109,767 ) (792,406 ) (4,490,639 ) Total other income (expense) (180,531 ) (4,109,767 ) (792,406 ) (4,490,639 ) Net loss $ (370,655 ) $ (6,315,118 ) $ (1,367,570 ) $ (10,460,308 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 26,802,803 26,501,331 26,774,636 26,226,596 Diluted 26,802,803 26,501,331 26,774,636 26,226,596 Loss per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 )

YAYYO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Deficit Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 $ 27 $ 19,193,151 $ (21,241,694 ) $ (2,048,516 ) Correction to outstanding shares (173 ) - Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 84,300 674,400 674,400 Net loss (1,367,570 ) (1,367,570 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 (unaudited) 26,802,803 $ 27 $ 19,867,551 $ (22,609,264 ) $ (2,741,686 ) Balance, December 31, 2017 25,770,551 26 7,879,189 (8,052,572 ) (173,357 ) Issuance of common stock for cash 46,330 307,924 307,924 Value of common stock issued with notes payable 155,850 407,791 407,791 Value of warrants issued with notes payable 3,726,506 3,726,506 Value of common stock issued with capital lease obligation 91,500 732,000 732,000 Issuance of common stock for services 432,500 1 3,459,999 3,460,000 Issuance of common stock for accounts payable 14,945 119,274 119,274 Stock option expense 678,351 678,351 Net loss (10,460,308 ) (10,460,308 ) Balance, September 30, 2018 (unaudited) 26,511,676 $ 27 $ 17,311,034 $ (18,512,880 ) $ (1,201,819 )

YAYYO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,367,570 ) $ (10,460,308 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 730,610 313,051 Stock option expense - 678,351 Common stock issued for services - 3,460,000 Amortization of debt discounts 29,860 4,366,180 Gain on disposal of assets - (17,360 ) Impairment of leased assets - 732,000 Loss on the settlement of debt 252,900 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (78,643 ) (17,051 ) Prepaid expenses 1,394 (1,972 ) Accounts payable (419,958 ) 76,916 Accrued expenses 697,518 171,432 Net cash used in operating activities (153,889 ) (698,761 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment - (2,840 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (2,840 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of common stock - 307,924 Proceeds from notes payable 1,951,300 7,346,378 Repayment of note payable (967,652 ) (6,024,041 ) Payment for debt issuance costs - (178,228 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,025,863 ) (599,670 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (42,215 ) 852,363 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (196,104 ) 150,762 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 277,444 308,738 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 81,340 $ 459,500 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 715,250 $ 75,455 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock $ 421,500 $ 119,274 Value of equity recorded as debt discounts $ - $ 4,134,297 Finance lease obligations $ 510,136 $ 1,228,067

