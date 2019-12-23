Glance Technologies Announces Permanent CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET)(OTCQB:GLNNF)(FKT:GJT) ("Glance" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has named Jonathan Hoyles as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hoyles has served as the Company's Interim CEO since June 2019 and previously held the role of Glance's Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel since June 2018.

"Jonathan has led Glance through a period of significant change where difficult decisions and strong leadership were required," said Kirk Herrington, Chairman of Glance Technologies. "After careful consideration, the Board has determined that Jonathan is the right leader to execute on the Company's new strategy to re-launch Glance's updated customer loyalty and mobile payments platform. Jonathan has an in-depth knowledge of the products, technology, and the vision to see where and how the Company will be able to grow ¾ not only its presence but its revenue while rebuilding shareholder value."

Prior to joining Glance two years ago, Mr. Hoyles was Vice President, Legal & General Counsel at Skidmore Group. While there, he played a key role in growing the company's business and facilitated the sale of a key holding, along with its international franchise operations. His background also includes practicing law at two of Canada's leading international law firms and he has significant experience working on venture capital investments, public market financings and mergers and acquisitions.

"As Interim CEO, I took the helm at a time when the Company was facing intense scrutiny and change," said Hoyles. "In the last six months, we have increased our focus on the right technology platform and target markets, significantly reduced costs, added key staff to help us grow our business and have been preparing for a relaunch of our brand. I will continuously look at ways to strengthen the Company's performance and management team and ensure we're all committed to the Company's success. With the majority of the legacy challenges behind us, I am excited about the future: our brand refresh, our efforts to add new customers and expand our market."

About Glance Technologies

Vancouver-based Glance Technologies is the parent company of Glance Pay (https://glancepay.com), a streamlined mobile payment app and loyalty management platform that provides fast, frictionless payments and digital rewards, resulting in a better customer experience. Glance Pay has established a foothold in the full-service restaurant sector where the platform enables merchants to not only accept in-dining mobile payments, but also automate loyalty, and instantly deliver rewards to customers based on their purchasing patterns.

Forward-Looking Statements

