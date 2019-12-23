Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF) ("the Company"), an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Busseri began the interview by highlighting the Company's accomplishments in 2019. Busseri noted that 2019 was an exceptionally transformational year, especially in regards to the PCS Mobile acquisition which closed in June. "It added a lot of talent," shared Busseri. "We're thrilled with the acquisition on so many fronts," he added, noting that the results delivered from this acquisition are reflected in both the Company's metrics and personnel. "The acquisition also added the Genetec relationship," said Busseri. He further explained that the Company will be going to market with Gentec's AutoVu technology in the license plate recognition space. "It's our entry into the video-based solutions or outcomes marketplace," explained Busseri.

"The second aspect that really defines our transformation this year is the new technologies we've brought to market," said Busseri. "In this case with ScreenSTOP, it's an example of adding a unique technology to our outcomes quiver," shared Busseri. He then expanded on the Company's unique outcomes based approach and the expanding technologies that make it possible.

"The third element of our transformational year goes to the financial metrics," said Busseri, adding that the Company has experienced significant growth over the past year.

Jolly then asked about the trends in regards to data breaches among the government and enterprises. Busseri explained that data breaches continue to remain a major concern, especially when it comes to supporting a mobile workforce. "Simplistically, VPNs are not the answer going forward," said Busseri. "I think we keep on moving that ball down the path towards more secure approaches to supporting a diverse mobile workforce," shared Busseri.

Busseri then elaborated on the government's strategies to combat data breaches. "One of the common themes today is derived credentials," said Busseri, noting that the Company's DerivID is an advanced technology solution in this space. He then explained that video technology is another security solution that is gaining increased interest, especially from state and federal authorities.

The conversation then turned to the potential of data analytics in the workforce. "We need to get corporate America engaged with the data they're already creating to extract it on a real time basis and make quality decisions from that," said Busseri. "That then puts them in the position where AI and machine learning can be relevant."

Busseri then commented on the importance of building up the community by offering employees an engaging and rewarding work environment. "I think we've taken a major step forward now with a team of 50 to 60 people," said Busseri. "As much as we have great technology, we have super people. We really feel our giveback is through them and therefore the impacts that they will have on their community."

Jolly then inquired about the Company's 2020 goals across the first two to three quarters. "We want to continue to invest in people," said Busseri. He further explained that the Company intends to achieve this through organic growth and acquisitions. "We will build and acquire additional companies," he said. "We're gonna leave the 2020 year hopefully a lot bigger than we are today," said Busseri.

To close the interview, Busseri expressed his excitement for the Company's growth and potential. "I think Route1 is a vibrant, growing company that's in the right space at the right time," said Busseri. "I look forward to delivering for our shareholders," he closed.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

