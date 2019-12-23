Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
23.12.19
13:19 Uhr
0,271 Euro
+0,018
+7,30 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,267
0,276
16:09
0,268
0,275
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REC SILICON ASA0,271+7,30 %