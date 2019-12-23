Finnish lender Nordea has called in a NOK150 million indemnity loan thought to have been taken out by REC Silicon ASA as a result of the bankruptcy of its Norwegian wafer manufacturing arm seven years ago.Embattled Norwegian polysilicon producer REC Silicon ASA is facing a fresh crisis after Finnish lender Nordea called in a NOK150 million ($16.8 million) loan on Friday. A brief statement by REC revealed Nordea had called in the indemnity loan taken out by the polysilicon manufacturer in relation to the failure of one of its subsidiaries in 2012. Although the REC Silicon statement did not identify ...

