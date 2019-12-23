Ubique Minerals Limited: Ubique Grants 1,350,000 Options to Management and Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan having an effective date of July 26, 2019, the UBQ Board has issued a total of 1,350,000 options to its seven directors and officers.

The options are issued at an exercise price of $0.075, vesting on issuance, and are exercisable up to three years commencing December 23, 2019.

The Company also announces the exercise of 100,000 previously issued options expiring in January 2020, by a Director, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique undertook one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, and one in 2019 which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and has an extensive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www. ubiqueminerals.com.

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results will be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com.

