AV-Comparatives Releases Report of Main Test Series for Enterprise & Business Endpoint Antivirus Protection Software (Including Advanced Threat Protection)

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innsbruck-based antivirus testing lab AV-Comparatives has released the report of Antivirus Enterprise, Business and SMB Security Tests. Endpoint protection software is a critical component of any business's security measures. AV-Comparatives put 19 well-known business security products through rigorous technical tests, to check whether their protection and usability is up to the mark.

New this year is the Advanced Threat Protection Test (Enhanced Real-World Test), which checks the products' defences against targeted attacks that aim to sabotage corporate networks or steal confidential data.

AV-Comparatives performed the test in response to the increasing number of APT attacks. Whilst they can be directed at consumers/individuals, APTs are most commonly directed at businesses. They allow hackers to establish remote control of infected computers, with which they can carry out a wide variety of criminal activities. Data can be stolen, deleted or substituted, and systems can be sabotaged.

The ATP Test makes use of elements of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, although its aims - to evaluate protection provided by different endpoint security products - are very different. To ensure that tested products cannot score highly by blocking legitimate software or functionality, a false-positives test is included.

The report also includes a user-experience review, to give system administrators a picture of what it's like to manage each product in everyday scenarios.

All in all, the report provides a unique in-depth and all-round picture of the capabilities of the tested endpoint security products. The report is free to download from AV-Comparatives' website, www.av-comparatives.org.

