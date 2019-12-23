Schedule of Government Securities auctions for January 2020 -March 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-06 2020-01-08 2022-03-20 EUR 802 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-13 2020-01-15 2025-11-21 EUR 2137 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-20 2020-01-22 2029-08-28 EUR 3506 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-01-27 2020-01-29 2022-03-20 EUR 781 LT0000630063 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-02-03 2020-02-05 2026-11-27 EUR 2487 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-02-10 2020-02-12 2032-02-12 EUR 4383 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-02-17 2020-02-19 2022-09-27 EUR 951 LT0000650053 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-02-24 2020-02-26 2025-11-21 EUR 2095 LT0000670036 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-02 2020-03-04 2029-08-28 EUR 3464 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-09 2020-03-12 2023-08-16 EUR 1252 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-16 2020-03-18 2026-11-27 EUR 2445 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-23 2020-03-25 2032-02-12 EUR 4341 New issue tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-03-30 2020-04-01 2023-04-01 EUR 1095 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.