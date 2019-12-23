Anzeige
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, December 23

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69



Director Dealing
23 December 2019

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 23 December 2019, the Company was notified that Mr. Michael Moule (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

4,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 23 December 2019, at a price of £2.256670 per Ordinary Share;


Following this purchase, Mr. Michael Moule holds 30,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.


Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

