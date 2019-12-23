Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Kambi Group Plc, LEI: 2138003TN71ZS4RHIJ87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: KAMBI MT0000780107 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press releases published by Kambi Group Plc on December 23, 2019 at 17:20 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous December 27, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB