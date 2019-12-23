The "UK Wills, Probate Trusts Market 2019: Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market value growth in the wills, trusts and probate market was 5% in 2018 compared to 2017, and a similar level of growth is likely in 2019. Probate market work is the main driver of growth.

Here are some selected findings:

The majority of will writing and probate work is still carried out by traditional law firms and solicitors. However, the sector has changed in the last year or so: the leading volume players have increased their market share; start-up companies, with innovative IT solutions, are creating some market disruption; new players, especially in probate and estate administration, have entered the market from related professional services sectors, e.g. accountants, conveyancers, legal executives all now licensed to offer probate advice; an online portal for probate applications has been rolled out by HM Courts Tribunal Service (HMCTS).

IRN Research's consumer survey in November 2019 found that when getting professional legal help making a will, 55% of consumers still use a solicitor/law firm, and when getting legal help arranging probate over 8 out of 10 consumers use a solicitor or law firm.

The number of law firms and solicitors working on contentious wills, probate, and trusts has increased again in 2019 following a similar increase in 2018.

Price competitiveness in the market for wills especially but also increasingly in probate, where fixed fees are becoming more prevalent, is impacting on value market growth. The 2019 survey of prices found that DIY will prices can start at just over 20, while the average price for a simple single will from a law firm is 125.

Many will writers and probate advisors are more optimistic now than they have been for three years. In 2019 Survey of Practitioners, there are around three-quarters expecting increased workload in the next 12 months.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Introduction

A fragmented market but there are some structural changes

Age, dementia increases, and death are key market drivers

Market obstacles consumer inertia, limited branding, price competition

HMCTS online probate service is here, but probate fee increases have gone

2. Introduction

Wills and probate

Trusts

Legal guardianship

Abbreviations

3. Market Structure

Official regulation

Professional regulation

More market consolidation, and some disruption

Law firms and solicitors

Unregulated companies

Other probate providers

4. Market Trends

UK's ageing population

Deaths increase in 2017 2018 but the long-term trend is a death rate decline

Increase in probate fees dropped

Inheritance tax recommendations

Electronic signatures recommendations from the Law Commission

Online probate service rolled out nationally, but probate offices close From October 1st 2019

All express trusts to register from January 2020, and increased access to data

Legacy income now worth over 3bn a year

5. Key Players

Overview

Company profiles

Bequeathed Ltd

Co-operative Legal Services Ltd

Boodle Hatfield LLP

Clarke Willmott LLP

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Farewill Ltd

Kings Court Trust Ltd

Irwin Mitchell

Lawpack Ltd

Redstone Wills Ltd

Simpson Millar Solicitors LLP

Slater Gordon Lawyers

Taylor Rose TTKW/Philips Trust Corporation Ltd

Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Trust Inheritance Ltd

Which? Legal

Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

6. Market Size and Trends

Market value reaches an estimated billion

Prices

Probate

Powers of attorney

Number of trusts falls to below 150,000

7. The Future

Market forecasts

Wills probate practitioner survey

Companies Mentioned

Bequeathed Ltd

Boodle Hatfield LLP

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Clarke Willmott LLP

Co-operative Legal Services Ltd

Farewill Ltd

Irwin Mitchell

Kings Court Trust Ltd

Lawpack Ltd

Redstone Wills Ltd

Simpson Millar Solicitors LLP

Slater Gordon Lawyers

Taylor Rose TTKW/Philips Trust Corporation Ltd

Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Trust Inheritance Ltd

Which? Legal

Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuwsfe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005399/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900