Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will be two separate functions

Eric Dessertenne becomes Chief Executive Officer

Jacques Gardette keeps his mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces that the Board of Directors meeting today accepted Jacques Gardette's decision to resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer and decided to separate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. As a result, Eric Dessertenne, previously Chief Operating Officer of BIOCORP, is appointed Chief Executive Officer. Jacques Gardette keeps his mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jacques Gardette, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIOCORP and founder, said: "Eric Dessertenne joined BIOCORP in 2014 as Director of Commercial Operations and Business Development before being appointed COO in December 2016. These five years of close cooperation with Eric Dessertenne have established absolute trust between us. Eric Dessertenne has greatly contributed to BIOCORP's exceptional recognition, notably by successfully completing our strategic shift in the field of connected healthcare. This field, which now accounts for more than half of our business, has been vigorously stimulated by the signing of many major contracts with international pharmaceutical companies, mainly over the last six months. I am very pleased that Eric will succeed me as CEO and have no doubt that he will lead BIOCORP to the level of international development that its highly qualified teams and exceptional products deserve"

Eric Dessertenne, Chief Executing Officer of BIOCORP, commented: I would like to thank the members of the Board of Directors, and especially Jacques Gardette, for the trust they have shown by appointing me as Chief Executive Officer. Today, BIOCORP has a unique positioning in connected products and solutions. I am very motivated to continue, in my capacity as Chief Executive Officer and alongside all of BIOCORP's teams, to pursue and strengthen the Company's exceptional growth.

