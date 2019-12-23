IGEN Networks Corp.: IGEN Signs Wireless Business Consultants (WBC) Sprint's Top Business Partner for Nationwide Product Distribution and Marketing

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB:IGEN, CSE:IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the signing of Wireless Business Consultants (WBC) , Sprint's Top Business Partner recipient for the last four years. Wireless Business Consultants (WBC), founded in 2009 is a federally certified Authorized Business Dealer, Master Agent, and Multiple Solutions Provider for Sprint Corporation, the nation's fourth largest wireless carrier. WBC offers a solutions-based consultant approach ideal for the sales and marketing of IGEN brands that include Nimbo Tracking for Automotive Dealerships, CU Trak for Credit Unions, and Medallion GPS for Light-Commercial Fleets. Working together, WBC and IGEN will develop specific solutions from Sprint's IoT Product Portfolio bringing Peace-of-Mind to automotive consumers and increased productivity for Light-Commercial Fleets.

"WBC brings many years of proven success in working with Sprint's sales and technical solution teams and is ideally suited for marketing of IGEN products. WBC brings a team of both inside and regional sales representatives along with Agent Partners nationwide that work directly with Sprint's 2000 sales representatives and solution engineers," said Dennis Sheaffer, VP of Partner Acquisitions.

"We are excited to be working with WBC as Sprint's Top Business Partner and their approach to strategic account management that brings over 150 years of wireless experience to our joint clients and partners. We are now fully engaged with Sprint's vast SMB and Enterprise organization for marketing of IGEN's product portfolio," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM IGEN Networks Corp.

Under the terms of Sprint IoT Factory, for each activation of IGEN branded product, Sprint receives 10% of hardware revenue and 40% of service revenue. IGEN receives the remaining 90% of hardware revenue and remaining 60% of service revenue per IGEN branded product activation. Under Sprint's Business Partner terms, WBC receives an activation fee from the revenue collected by Sprint from the sale of IGEN branded products.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on Asset Health and Driver Behavior.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net or contact Abel Sierra at 1-844-332-5699.

About Wireless Business Consultants

Wireless Business Consultants (WBC), founded in 2009 is a federally certified Authorized Business Dealer, Master Agent, and Multiple Solutions Provider located in Tampa Florida. As Sprint's Top Business Partner, WBC brings over 150 years of wireless experience to their clients and partners with a sales and support organization that brings solutions and wireless expertise across Sprint's extensive product portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.wirelessbusinessconsultants.com or contact Dennis Sheaffer at 813-625-8900

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: IGEN Networks Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571185/IGEN-Signs-Wireless-Business-Consultants-WBC-Sprints-Top-Business-Partner-for-Nationwide-Product-Distribution-and-Marketing