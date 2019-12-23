OL GROUPE: REASSIGNMENT OF SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

Lyon, 23 December 2019

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe hereby announces that 275,657 shares held in treasury and representing a portion of the shares acquired under the Company's share buyback programme will be reassigned.

The shares were initially intended to be distributed under the Company's incentive programmes. From now on, they will be given in exchange or as payment in connection with acquisitions.

These shares will be exchanged for shares of LDLC Asvel presented to OL Groupe by other shareholders of LDLC Asvel, in accordance with the agreements signed on 21 June 2019. They represent an additional stake of 6.3% of the share capital of LDLC Asvel.

At the close of the transaction, OL Groupe will hold 31.67% of the share capital of LDLC Asvel.

As of 30 November 2019, the Company held 919,525 OL Groupe shares in treasury (excl. the liquidity contract).



