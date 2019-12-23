EpiVax Announces Record Year for Growth in 2019 and Sets New Milestones for 2020

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax ("EpiVax, Inc.") continues its record-breaking performance and growth in personnel in 2019 while identifying new milestones to aspire to in 2020.

The Business Development team closed 15% more contracts over 2018 and acquired two new clients for ISPRI, the in silico immunogenicity screening and protein re-engineering interface, bringing the total number of licenses to 14. Over one million sequences were screened in ISPRI for both academic and commercial clients this year.

The Immunoinformatics team upgraded all in silico platforms and developed new strategies for analyzing highly complex biologics, including those containing unnatural amino acids. These improvements have enabled the Protein Therapeutics team to address the growing peptide therapeutics industry.

EpiVax's Tregitope and Vaccine Development teams pushed science forward in the fields of autoimmune therapy, infectious disease, and animal health. Notably, data highlighting the potential for Tregitopes, an EpiVax discovery, to treat Type I Diabetes was featured in Nature Scientific Reports. The number of funded collaborations also increased by 15%, contributing to the list of joint publications. A total of nine publications appeared in highly-ranked scientific journals.

Team members attended over 50 conferences around the globe, in locations such as Bern, Bamako, Lisbon, Hamburg, Paris, Edinburgh, the United States and beyond. EpiVax also hosted five scientific seminars, bringing "Science without Fear" concepts in the fields of immunogenicity and vaccine development to contacts in Cambridge, Seoul, Tokyo, Amsterdam and Ghent.

The company also expanded personnel by 15%, welcoming new Epi-Team members to the Tregitope, Immunoinformatics, Protein Therapeutics, Vaccine Development and Laboratory staff. EpiVax maintains its tradition of workplace diversity with a scientific team composed of greater than 50% women and women leading four out of seven departments.

EpiVax looks forward to exceeding these milestones in 2020 and is already looking forward to a new multi-institutional collaboration in the European Union researching an improved flu vaccine starting in January 2020.

EpiVax is a 21-year old privately-held biotechnology company located in Providence, RI, with a broad portfolio of projects including vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. Scientists at EpiVax, led by co-founders Annie De Groot, MD and Bill Martin, lead the field in immunogenicity risk assessment. The ISPRI and iVAX toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines are used by a global roster of companies. Visit www.epivax.com for more information.

