GRN Holding Corporation CEO Justin Costello helps raise $700,000 for Toys for Kids charity

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF, the "Company"), is pleased to announce its CEO, Justin Costello, has made a significant donation to the 2019 Toys for Kids Gala to help raise funds for youth scholarships, backpacks, school lunches, haircuts, sports camps, and holiday parties, presents and much more.

"On behalf of our Toys for Kids charity, we can't thank Justin Costello and GRN enough for their incredible and generous contributions to helping homeless kids and underserved children here in King County," said Rick Rizzs, president and co-founder of Seattle-based Toys for Kids. "His philanthropic donations will have an incredible impact on these kids, their parents, and the many amazing homeless agencies that help them throughout the year. Because of Justin and GRN, we were able to raise over $700,000 at our annual Toys for Kids Gala, and now we'll be able to purchase brand new toys for over 12,000 homeless and underserved children working with over 30 homeless agencies in our community!"

Rizzs said the donation will help ensure the kids will know the joy of Christmas during the holiday season, have a chance to attend a college of their choice, and have hope for a better tomorrow.

"Giving back to the local community is an extremely high priority for me," said Mr. Costello. "When donating to Toys for Kids, it's such a rewarding experience, because you're able to see the direct impact it has on the local children."

About Toys for Kids

Toys for Kids is a Seattle-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1995 by the voice of the Seattle Mariners, broadcaster Rick Rizzs, and former Seattle Mariners Center Fielder Dave Henderson to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable portion of the homeless population - kids. Since then, the Toys for Kids fundraising efforts have grown substantially, with more than 10,000 toys given out every year.

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Pace

IR@grnholding.com

SOURCE: GRN Holding Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571207/GRN-Holding-Corporation-CEO-Justin-Costello-helps-raise-700000-for-Toys-for-Kids-charity