DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, the 7th Emirates International Neurosurgical Conference 2019 has taken place. Dr. Ahmed Kalban and a number of their Excellencies, Directors General, scientists and lecturers from many countries around the world, government officials from friendly countries as well as health sector professionals working at the Authority were in attendance. The Conference was held on 12-14 December at the H Dubai Hotel in collaboration with and through the wide participation of leading Arab and international associations. This seventh session of the Conference attracted more than 300 participants which included specialists from more than 20 countries worldwide, highlighting the event's regional and international influence. Dr. Mohammed Sultan Al-Olama, President of the Conference and President of the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons, spoke highly of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his kind patronage, and praised all the strategic partners for their continuous support of the efforts exerted by the Society. The Society held the Conference in collaboration with the leading international societies of neurosurgery such as the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies and the Italian Society of Neurosurgery (SINch). The societies assembled a team of lecturers including some of the most important and famous experts in neurosurgery to speak at the event. Dr. Al-Olama referred to the advances realized by the Conference with respect to its scientific content in terms of quality so that the Conference could include all scientific and training aspects and presentation of the most recent techniques and research on neurosurgery through the participation of the field's most respected international experts. He added that the scientific program includes a series of valuable and important lectures on the most recent scientific achievements in this field.

Dr. Al-Olama highly applauded the wide participation of doctors from the four corners of the globe, including many from various Arab countries. They submitted more than 100 research papers. In addition, medical companies participated in the accompanying exhibition, reflecting the extent of interest in the 7th Emirates Conference as well as the efforts exerted by all colleagues including members of the Organizing and Scientific Committees in advancing the scientific and educational standards at local, regional and international levels.

The scientific activities of the Conference included the following:

First Day: (10-11/12/2019) Workshops:

Workshop on Accurate Peripheral Surgical Treatment under the supervision of Dr. Deborah Garozo from Italy. The workshop was held in Dubai Medical Library, Dubai Health Authority, during the two days prior to the Conference.

First Day of the Conference (12/12/2019): Opening Session and Scientific Seminars

The First Day included scientific seminars on neuro- and spinal surgeries presented by experts including Dr. Francesco Tomasello from Italy and Dr. Andre Grotenhuis from the Netherlands.

Second Day (13/12/2019): Seminars that focused on presenting the latest scientific research, medical developments and updates related to neuro- and spinal surgery.

A discussion concerning a recent popular video where one of the most famous spine surgeons in the USA talks about stem cell transplantation for a patient who had been suffering from paralysis in the lower limbs for several years following an accident. After stem cell transplantation, the patient was able to walk. The discussion revealed that this operation has been previously undertaken for many patients, but had not been successful. This is the first successful case and it is still under review. It is not considered conclusive evidence of the success of such operations. Ongoing research require years to prove its validity. Many more patients will need to undergo this operation with a successful outcome before any results can be published. The Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons asked interested parties to have patience and not undertake any actions until the research has been completed and the final results have proven the operation's success.

The Closing Session (14/12/2019)

The closing sessions focused on complex aneurysms and the medical and surgical treatment methods. The sessions were presented by a group of elite scientists including Dr. Marco Cancedda from Italy and Dr. Yoko Kato from Japan. Final recommendations were presented by Professor Franco Servadei, President of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies.

About the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons

The Society was formed in 2013 and currently has 60 members. Current objectives of the Society:

Cooperation with international societies in exchanging experiences and research Furthering the practice of neurosurgery by updating doctors with new developments and acting in accordance with unified medical protocols which are based on scientific foundations. This shall lead to improving the medical services provided in the field of neurosurgery in the United Arab Emirates . Disseminating awareness and education on neurosurgery across UAE society.

Future objectives of the Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons:

Founding a specialized training program of neurosurgery. Hospitals shall be provided with surgeons specialized in this field which suffers from lack of manpower. Providing specialized consultancies to all governmental, legal, legislative and judicial authorities Developing unified and comprehensive medical protocols for all neurosurgeons as well as the methods of treatment. Doing so shall lead to providing the best treatment methods in the country.

