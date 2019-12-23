Alliance Family of Companies Rebrands Itself Stratus

Name Change Better Reflects the Company's Neurodiagnostic and EEG Solutions



DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Alliance Family of Companies, the nation's leading provider of in-home neurodiagnostic testing services, announces it will consolidate all of its brands under the Stratus name. The new single Stratus name will simplify the brand in the marketplace and better represent the full range of services and solutions they provide.

The company launched its new comprehensive brand at the American Epilepsy Society's 2019 Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Dec. 6-10.

Stratus will continue to provide physicians and patients the same range of services as provided under previous brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its offerings to provide a number of tools that support neurodiagnostic testing in the neurology and epilepsy communities. In particular, in 2018 the company established majority ownership in Stratus Software Solutions to improve the quality and access of data for the remote monitoring and reading of EEG diagnostic tests. The company's cloud-based software is also designed to support and enable EEG monitoring requirements that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.



"Alliance Family of Companies has continued to evolve from its roots as Respiratory Sleep Solutions, which was formed in 2006," said J. Randall Keene, chairman and chief executive officer of Stratus. "Since then, we have grown to offer a variety of other neurology-focused services that were each represented under a different brand name. For simplification, now all of our company brands will be known as Stratus."



"We are proud to be the market leader who has served more than 53,000 patients and thousands of physicians across the United States. While Stratus is a new name for our company, we will continue our focus and dedication on being the trusted leader in neurodiagnostic services known for quality, exceptional patient care, responsiveness and innovation."

Benefits of in-home neurodiagnostic services

The core service of Stratus has been its in-home, ambulatory video EEG service. Stratus' software, hardware and monitoring services allow patients the privacy, convenience and comfort of video EEG testing in their own home. Backed by research, the quality and diagnostic accuracy of an in-home video EEG study can be similar to that of an inpatient diagnostic evaluation at an epilepsy monitoring unit in a hospital or health care facility. In-home video EEG is significantly less expensive than inpatient video EEG. And Stratus provides the ordering physician a diagnostic report within days of the study's completion.

In addition, Stratus provides home sleep studies and mobile cardiac telemetry testing to aid physicians in obtaining all the information they may need to make an accurate diagnosis.

"From the inception of our company, Stratus has been committed to innovation in order to ensure outstanding patient care, access to our services and affordable costs," said Jeremy Slater, M.D., chief medical officer of Stratus. "Those things check all the boxes for insurance providers, physicians and patients alike, and we believe they reflect our desire to reduce the patient care cycle, improve clinical outcomes and to constantly lead and improve the industry as a whole."

For more information on Stratus, please visit www.stratusneuro.com.

About Stratus

Stratus provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in the inpatient, ambulatory and in-home settings. The company also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand access and review software that allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. Additionally, Stratus provides mobile cardiac telemetry and sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

