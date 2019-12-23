Web Presence: DG Contracting Now Among Top-Rated BuildZoom-Listed Businesses Thanks to Impressive 97th Percentile Score

Impressive BuildZoom score now ranks DG Contracting in the 97th percentile above more than 120,000 other Washington licensed contractors

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2019 / Widely praised by delighted clients across Spokane, Post Falls, Cheney, Rockford, Worley, Liberty Lake, and surrounding areas, and having wrapped up 2019 with a wave of glowing testimonials, DG Contracting is now proudly ranked in the 97th percentile ahead of more than 120,000 other Washington licensed contractors according to BuildZoom.

"BuildZoom, founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, California, is built on trust," explains a DG Contracting spokesperson, "and a lot of data!"

BuildZoom is designed to provide users with recommendations that they can trust, combing through millions of license records, building permits, and consumer reviews. "Using BuildZoom is just like asking one of your neighbors for a recommendation," says the company, "except instead of just asking one, you're polling every neighbor in your community, analyzing their feedback, exhaustively researching credentials and work histories, and, only then, making a final decision."

They connect, they say, homeowners to the most reliable general contractors in their area, such as DG Contracting, and make remodeling simpler, cheaper, and more predictable.

DG Contracting, based in Liberty Lake, Washington, holds a current Construction Contractor license courtesy of the Washington license board, according to BuildZoom. Their impressive BuildZoom score ranks them in the top three percent of more than 120,000 Washington licensed contractors.

BuildZoom scores are based on a number of criteria, including-but not limited to-licensing and certification, responsiveness and communication, experience, and customer feedback. BuildZoom's data shows that Limited Liability Company DG Contracting has worked on more than 220 permitted projects according to local building permit records.

Services offered by DG Contracting include residential roof installation, residential roofing repairs, partial roofing replacement, full roof replacement, and roof maintenance. DG Contracting specializes in all types of roofs, including flat roofing, asphalt roofing, and metal roofing.

The level of service offered by DG Contracting is reflected in the company's many five-star reviews. "Thanks to DG Contracting, I have a wonderful new roof," begins one such review, posted to BuildZoom. "They are professional and courteous, and best of all, stayed within the budget that they'd quoted me," adds DG Contracting client Lynne. "I happily recommend DG Contracting for your next roofing project," she adds, wrapping up her review.

To learn more about DG Contracting or to view DG Contracting's BuildZoom score, head to https://www.buildzoom.com/contractor/dg-contracting-llc/.

