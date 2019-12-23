Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy Ltd. ("Cindrigo", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for its preliminary non-offering prospectus filed and dated December 20, 2019. The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subject to amendment as may be required by the OSC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

About Cindrigo

Cindrigo is focused on establishing a core business of owning and operating infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy ("WTE"). At the present time, the Company's operations are centered primarily on advancing its initial development-stage WTE project to be located in the Kiev region of Ukraine. The project involves the proposed development, construction and operation of a WTE incineration plant, designed to generate electric power and thermal energy by burning municipal solid waste.

